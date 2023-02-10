Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
10 Feb 2023
4:30 am
Premium

EFF’s disruption theatre ‘works to keep them relevant, impresses supporters’

While the disruption plays to the EFF supporters, it equally alienates those who dislike this style of politics, says an analyst.

Opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party leader Julius Malema protest on stage as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his 2023 state-of-the-nation address (SONA) at the Cape Town City Hall in Cape Town on February 9, 2023. ESA ALEXANDER / POOL / AFP
Point of order, said Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema – and then the fight started. After first quibbling with National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that “Mr Ramaphosa” should sit down while he raised his point of order, Malema then said by Ramaphosa’s “taking parliament to court”, the joint rules of the house were being violated. “By taking this parliament to court he has passed a motion of no confidence in this court,” Malema said. “He can’t have his cake and eat it, because until the court has resolved the dispute between us as parliament and him he has...

