#NotInMyNameInternational’s Siyabulela Jentile knew he was destined to do something for others

Jentile says he would like his children to inherit a country where they will not be marginalised based on their gender or race.

Siyabulela Jentile, Not In My Name President speaks to The Citizen at his offices in Hatfield, Pretoria on the 11th October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
South African human rights activist and #NotInMyNameInternational president Siyabulela Jentile has described his family as the wings beneath his wings and the ones who play a crucial role in the work that he does. #NotInMyNameInternational is a movement whose scope of work is centered on gender equality advocacy, social relief of the distressed as well as education and development. Jentile is married and has two daughters. He says his wife and two daughters shape the kind of work he is doing. “Being home most of the time saves me from a lot of danger. The family life grounds me and...

