While conceding a myriad of challenges – corruption in the awarding of contracts, spare parts and diesel theft, for instance – as contributing to the sabotaging of the smooth-running of power stations, the Presidency yesterday could not shed light on the expected Cabinet reshuffle or name the candidate to assume the role of minister for electricity.

Minister of electricity

This, against the background of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe having downplayed the responsibility of the yet-to-be-named minister of electricity as “a project manager”.

Commented independent political analyst Sandile Swana: “Mantashe’s sentiments meant he does not take that entire electricity ministry seriously and rightly so.

“The National Energy Crisis Committee of Ministers (Necomm), is made up of seven ministers, including Mantashe, Mondli Gungubele (Presidency), Enoch Godongwana (Finance), Pravin Gordhan (Public Enterprises), Barbara Creecy (Environment), and Ibrahim Patel (Trade and Industry).

“The work is done by seven workstreams of civil servants – all coordinated by director-general in the Presidency Phindile Baleni. “Every report from Necomm has been progressive and on target.”

Energy action plan

Swana said there is success, relative to the energy action plan of the Presidency and the Cabinet.

“What this says is that you cannot read those updates of Necomm and conclude that you need a state of disaster or a minister of electricity,” he said.

“The entire Necomm is under the presidency and is made up of ANC deployees only. “So, they should not struggle to harmonise.”

Cabinet reshuffle

He said Ramaphosa has worked with these people since 2018. Mantashe is on the money on this one, technically speaking.

“However, always remember that it is hard to find industries that are more corrupt than energy and arms. Corruption and vested interests, could easily confuse the president as well.”

Asked about when the Cabinet reshuffle or when the new minister for electricity would assume office presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was still applying his mind.

