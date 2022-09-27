Eric Naki
27 Sep 2022
Success of ANC-EFF coalition depends on balance of forces

With the EFF as the bully-boy of South African politics, it could push the ANC into compromising and agreeing to its demands for radical economic transformation (RET), including expropriation of land without compensation.

An alliance between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) may succeed if the two parties undertake to hold each other accountable as partners in government in future, according to experts. But by joining hands with the EFF, the ANC runs the risk of being compromised into accepting the EFF’s almost impossible radical demands, particularly on land expropriation. The party could also force the ANC to agree to let it take a number of crucial seats in Cabinets, provincial executive councils, municipal mayorships and mayoral committees in future. However, the general feeling among the experts was that there was...