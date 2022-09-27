Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
27 Sep 2022
5:18 am
Success of ANC-EFF coalition depends on balance of forces
Eric Naki
With the EFF as the bully-boy of South African politics, it could push the ANC into compromising and agreeing to its demands for radical economic transformation (RET), including expropriation of land without compensation.
The city council chambers during a motion of no confidence against Mayor Herman Mashaba on November 30, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters marched from Parktown to the offices of the Johannesburg city council chambers in opposition to the motion of no confidence that had been tabled against Mashaba. The motion failed. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)