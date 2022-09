The last week won’t go down as one of the most memorable ones for the Springboks but at least the world champions delivered on the field. On Saturday night, the Springboks beat Argentina 36-20 in Buenos Aires to keep their hopes of winning the Rugby Championship alive after a testing week that saw the men in green making headlines for all the wrong reasons. First up was the Elton Jantjies affair – the flyhalf and dietician were sent home – and then came the explosive claims that certain players were using recreational drugs. Also Read: SA Rugby refutes Bok drug...

The win means they have an outside chance of winning the Rugby Championship for the first time since 2019. They trail the All Blacks by just an inferior points difference of 13 points heading into this weekend’s final match against the Pumas in Durban.

The All Blacks host Australia earlier in Auckland so the Springboks will run onto the field knowing what they have to do to win the title for only the second time since the format was extended to four teams in 2012.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said he was shocked by the claims of drug usage. He said: “From my side it was quite disturbing, especially the timing of it – five hours before a Test match which amounts to a semifinal. I’m literally stunned that allegations of that nature can be made about this team.

“I do believe the timing was strategically planned, whoever did so. It makes you wonder about [SA Rugby’s Springbok payoff line] #strongertogether, but it is what it is. There was nothing we could do about it. It’s a narrative that’s not driven by us, all we can control is playing good rugby.”

He insists they have not been informed of any player testing positive for a banned substance.

These claims are hurting the Springboks’ reputation, so the sooner we can get to the bottom of it, the sooner it can be dealt with.

For now though, let’s get behind the Boks for this weekend’s crucial Test match against Argentina.