Springbok player ratings against Pumas in Buenos Aires

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks kept alive their chances of winning the 2022 Rugby Championship with a bonus point win against Argentina’s Pumas in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The teams meet again in Durban this weekend and should the result of the match between New Zealand and Australia go the Boks’ way and Jacques Nienaber’s team pick up a bonus point win for the second week in a row they’ll lift the trophy.

Here’s how I rated the Bok players in BA, out of 10.

Willie le Roux 5: The fullback wasn’t as influential as earlier in the competition, but he pulled off a few decent tackles. He sparked little on attack and got yellow carded at the end, perhaps harshly.

Canan Moodie 7: The rookie winger looked dangerous every time he got the ball and did well to keep the action going when the Boks were awarded a penalty try. Kicked well, tackled strongly.

Jesse Kriel 7: The stand-in’s best Test in a while. Kriel didn’t get much chance on attack, but he tried hard to give his team momentum. Made several really good tackles.

Makazole Mapimpi and Jesse Kriel of South Africa celebrate the Boks’ win against the Pumas. Picture: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Damian de Allende 8: The No 12 also enjoyed a good, busy outing. He carried the ball strongly, beat defenders, made metres and cleaned out at the rucks. Also made a few tackles. Scored a try.

Makazole Mapimpi 6: The hard-working winger got few chances on attack, but he tried hard to get involved. He did make a few very good tackles. Strong in the air.

Damian Willemse 7: He stand-in flyhalf just looks the part. He brings something different to the role. Kicked well to touch, ran nicely, and again tackled strongly. Goal-kicking needs attention.

Jaden Hendrikse 7: The Boks have found their next scrumhalf. Hendrikse’s service was again swift and his option-taking excellent. Showed vision and an eye for the line in scoring a good try.

Jasper Wiese 7: Another quality showing by the No 8. Wiese was safe under the high ball, he carried strongly to the gainline, beat a few defenders and also pulled off a few good tackles.

Franco Mostert 8: The versatile forward remains under-valued. He didn’t stop working, got stuck in at every ruck and pulled off 16 tackles. Took all his lineout ball, bar one because of a poor throw.

Siya Kolisi 6: The Bok skipper wasn’t as big as he was in Sydney, but made some good tackles and offloads, one leading to a penalty for the Boks.

Lood de Jager 7: Another good outing by the No 5 lock. He was busy during his time on the field, carried well, tackled when he had to and took his lineout ball.

Eben Etzebeth 7: Like his lock partner, he got stuck in and did what was required. Took his lineout balls and carried strongly to the gainline. Still not quite at his best.

Frans Malherbe 7: After a quiet showing in Sydney the tighthead was back to his busy best. He scrummed well and was the only starting forward to not miss a tackle. Some good ball carries, too.

Malcolm Marx 8: He has proved again he has to be a starter. His throwing into the lineout was top notch, he stole and won penalties at the breakdowns, made 14 tackles and scored a try.

Malcolm Marx of South Africa scores a try against the Argentina Pumas. Picture: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Steven Kitshoff 6: Did some good work in the tight-loose, carried when he had to, made a few tackles and won a crucial “intercept” at the front of an Argentina lineout.

Best bench man:

Elrigh Louw 7: The young loose-forward replaced Wiese and enjoyed a solid final quarter. He made a number of big tackles and got stuck in the action and won a breakdown penalty. He’ll be happy.