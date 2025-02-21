Operation Shanela recovers stolen vehicle, nets over 300

Tshwane district police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a suspect for possession of an unlicensed firearm during Operation Shanela in Mamelodi on Thursday.

Major-General Samuel Thine personally commanded a dedicated team of multiple stakeholders that led to 345 suspects being arrested for various crimes.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the operation focused on key priorities, including the removal of unlicensed firearms, the arrest of wanted suspects, and the enforcement of liquor licence compliance.

“Detectives executed the first phase of the operation during the night, leading to the arrest of 296 individuals, including 97 for gender-based violence, 41 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, 4 for murder, 2 for attempted murder, 5 for armed robbery and 2 for rape,” said Van Dyk. “With a roadblock in place and two tactical teams deployed, 38 undocumented immigrants were detained and are currently awaiting legal processing for deportation. Additionally, one individual was arrested and fined for employing illegal immigrants.”

Van Dyk said four suspects were arrested for possession of and dealing drugs while 38 bags containing various substances and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized.

He added two suspects were arrested for money laundering and non-compliance with the National Credit Act when they were found in possession of a large number of IDs, bank cards, and cash.

Furthermore, during the operation, 686 individuals and 392 vehicles were searched.

This led to the arrest of one person for possession of a VW Golf that had been stolen in Mamelodi-East earlier this month.

A total of 155 Aarto infringement notices were issued amounting to R62 550 and seven taxis were discontinued for non-compliance with the Road Traffic Act.

Van Dyk added that 25 premises and crime hotspots were searched and patrolled.

“Three liquor establishments were inspected, all of which were subsequently shut down for non-compliance with the Liquor Act, with alcohol confiscated.”

