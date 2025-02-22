Motorists urged to stay vigilant as rocks placed on N4 cause chaos

Motorists in Pretoria are encouraged to remain vigilant when driving following an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning on the N4 close to the Solomon Mahlangu onramp.

Two vehicles sustained significant damage after striking large rocks placed on the road.

Live Traffic NPC director Sylvester Mhlongo said the incident occurred around 05:00 and caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Neither of the drivers sustained any injuries.

“One of the cars, a Nissan NP200, suffered a completely destroyed tyre and CV joint, while the other, a BMW, incurred damage to its water pump and critical engine components,” he said.

The deliberate placement of these rocks has raised alarms among local traffic officials, as such actions could lead to far more severe consequences.

Mhlongo urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly during off-peak hours when such incidents are more likely to occur.

“We strongly advise road users to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately,” he said.

He emphasised that vigilance is crucial, especially on routes like Solomon Mahlangu, which are frequently targeted by individuals engaging in reckless and malicious behaviour.

ALSO READ: Operation Shanela recovers stolen vehicle, nets over 300

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!