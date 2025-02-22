News

Motorists urged to stay vigilant as rocks placed on N4 cause chaos

Two vehicles sustained significant damage after striking large rocks placed on the road.

5 hours ago
Tshiamo Boikhutso 1 minute read
The tyre of the Nissan NP200 was left damaged. Image: Supplied

Motorists in Pretoria are encouraged to remain vigilant when driving following an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning on the N4 close to the Solomon Mahlangu onramp.

Two vehicles sustained significant damage after striking large rocks placed on the road.

Live Traffic NPC director Sylvester Mhlongo said the incident occurred around 05:00 and caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Damage was caused to the tyre of the vehicle.
Image: Supplied

Neither of the drivers sustained any injuries.

“One of the cars, a Nissan NP200, suffered a completely destroyed tyre and CV joint, while the other, a BMW, incurred damage to its water pump and critical engine components,” he said.

The tyre of the Nissan NP200 was damaged.
Image: Supplied

The deliberate placement of these rocks has raised alarms among local traffic officials, as such actions could lead to far more severe consequences.

Mhlongo urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly during off-peak hours when such incidents are more likely to occur.

One of the rocks that was found on the road. Image: Supplied

“We strongly advise road users to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately,” he said.

He emphasised that vigilance is crucial, especially on routes like Solomon Mahlangu, which are frequently targeted by individuals engaging in reckless and malicious behaviour.

ALSO READ: Operation Shanela recovers stolen vehicle, nets over 300

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
5 hours ago
Tshiamo Boikhutso 1 minute read
Back to top button