Severe thunderstorms, excessive lightning and hail expected today

Severe thunderstorms are expected to impact Gauteng, including Pretoria, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, frequent lightning, and hail. These conditions may lead to localized flooding and damage to infrastructure in affected areas.

The SA Weather Service issued a level 2 warning for Thursday for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail for Pretoria.

The warning is in place for Thursday.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said it will continue to monitor the weather conditions and calls on communities to remain alert.

“The rainfall probability around Tshwane today is 60%, with the chances of rainfall expected to subside to 30% by Friday, March 7, 2025. The weather is expected to clear with warm temperatures on Saturday, March 8,March 8 2025.”

He said the impact of severe thunderstorms may include the following:

• Heavy downpours which may lead to localised flooding, especially of susceptible low-lying areas, flat plains and susceptible roads.

• Large amounts of small hail over an open area.

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning which may result in house or other structural fires.

• Disruptions to traffic due to major roads being flooded.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions.

• Localised service disruptions due to power failures and other damage to infrastructure.

• Localised damages to informal houses or structures (roofs) over an open area.

• Danger to life due to fast flowing streams and rivers.

Mnguni called on communities to observe the following safety measures:

• If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines etc) which may be hit by lightning.

• Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

• When outdoors during lightning activity, immediately get out of- and away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams.

“The ESD will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert throughout the City for any related emergencies. Residents are equally and strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources, and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips.”

He furthermore added urged residents to be vigilant and to please immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.

“When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number to allow the operator to phone you back should they require to do so.”

