Man (39) arrested for alleged funeral cover and pension fund fraud

A 39-year-old suspect is set to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on March 17, 2025, on charges of fraud and corruption.

Warrant Officer Wendy Nkabi said the Pretoria Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested the suspect on March 14.

The fraud and corruption incidents took place in 2011.

“This arrest comes after an intensive investigation conducted by the Hawks into claims that the suspect allegedly misled an investment company by claiming his deceased aunt’s funeral cover money and pension funds.” “He had applied for a letter for authority, claiming that he is the only surviving member and also that he is the deceased biological son.”

Nkabi said police investigations revealed that the deceased two kids were alive, however, the suspect claimed that the two kids were also deceased. This saw him receive a payout of R7 500 from the investment company.

According to Nkabi, “He was awaiting the pension funds. The suspect was also in possession of fraudulent death certificate[s] of both kids.”

Nkabi said a case of fraud and corruption was opened, and the suspect would appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

