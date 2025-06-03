News

Here is the official fuel price for June

June’s fuel price changes bring a surprising twist, as gains from currency strength and oil trends are partly offset by new tax adjustments.

Here is the official petrol price for June. Photo: File.

Despite a stronger rand and favourable oil price movements in May, South African motorists will see only a slight drop in fuel prices this June as a new fuel levy hike eats into potential savings at the pump.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy confirmed on Tuesday that the official fuel price adjustments will come into effect on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

While consistent over-recoveries throughout May pointed to a more significant decrease, the levy increase announced in the latest national budget has narrowed the benefit by around 15 cents per litre.

As a result, 93 and 95 petrol prices will drop slightly by 5 cents per litre, while diesel will see a larger decrease of 37 cents per litre.

Here is the June fuel prices:

Fuel Change
Petrol 93 decrease of 5 cents per litre
Petrol 95 decrease of 5 cents per litre
Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) decrease of 37 cents per litre
Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) decrease of 37 cents per litre
Illuminating Paraffin (Wholesale) decrease of 56 cents per litre
LPGAS decrease of 89 cents per kg

Meanwhile, motorists remain on edge as the final fuel prices hinge on a court ruling following an urgent application by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to suspend the recent fuel levy increase.

The 2025 levy increase will see the total tax on petrol rising to R6.37, including the R2.18 Road Accident Fund levy.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana raised the General Fuel Levy, and announced various government expenditure cuts, in his third Budget Speech that was proposed on May 21.

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
