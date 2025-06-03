Here is the official fuel price for June

Despite a stronger rand and favourable oil price movements in May, South African motorists will see only a slight drop in fuel prices this June as a new fuel levy hike eats into potential savings at the pump.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy confirmed on Tuesday that the official fuel price adjustments will come into effect on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

While consistent over-recoveries throughout May pointed to a more significant decrease, the levy increase announced in the latest national budget has narrowed the benefit by around 15 cents per litre.

As a result, 93 and 95 petrol prices will drop slightly by 5 cents per litre, while diesel will see a larger decrease of 37 cents per litre.

Here is the June fuel prices:

Fuel Change Petrol 93 decrease of 5 cents per litre Petrol 95 decrease of 5 cents per litre Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) decrease of 37 cents per litre Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) decrease of 37 cents per litre Illuminating Paraffin (Wholesale) decrease of 56 cents per litre LPGAS decrease of 89 cents per kg

Meanwhile, motorists remain on edge as the final fuel prices hinge on a court ruling following an urgent application by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to suspend the recent fuel levy increase.

The 2025 levy increase will see the total tax on petrol rising to R6.37, including the R2.18 Road Accident Fund levy.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana raised the General Fuel Levy, and announced various government expenditure cuts, in his third Budget Speech that was proposed on May 21.

Also read: Is there an outbreak of Staphylococcus in Pretoria?

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!