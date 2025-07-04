Elderly woman critical after allegedly jumping off Atterbury Bridge on N1

An elderly woman is believed to be in critical condition after allegedly jumping off the Atterbury bridge over the N1 southbound in Pretoria earlier today, causing a serious accident on the freeway.

Details are still emerging, and emergency services are on the scene.

Paul Visser from the Pretoria ICE Community Network said motorists are still urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes, as traffic on the N1 southbound is heavily backed up.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, help is available. In Pretoria, you can contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) 24-hour Suicide Crisis Helpline at 0800 567 567, or SMS 31393 for assistance. SADAG also offers free counselling and support groups for those in need. Remember — reaching out is a sign of strength, and support is just a call or message away.

Also read: Look: Snow confirmed in these parts of SA

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!