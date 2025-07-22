Snow in parts of SA this week — what Pretoria residents can expect

Pretoria residents may wake up to icy mornings this week as snow is forecast to fall over parts of South Africa, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures across the interior.

While Pretoria itself is not expected to see snow, the cold front driving the wintry weather will make for noticeably colder days and bitter nights in the capital.

#WeatherUpdate #ColdFront #RainyWeek #SnowAlert #SouthAfricaWeather #greenscreenvideo ♬ Knowledge – Vin Music @vox_weather_girls Vox Weather Update | 21–25 July 2025 🌧️ A cold front kicks off the week with wet, windy, and cold conditions over the Cape Provinces. ⛈️ Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stretch across parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape, Free State, and the east coast on Monday. 🌬️ An upper-air trough, ridging high, and surface trough will work together this week to keep isolated to scattered showers and a few storms over the interior with chilly conditions persisting in many regions. ❄️ Snow is expected but will be confined to Lesotho and the surrounding high-lying regions. #VoxWeatherGirls

According to Vox Weather forecasters, a strong cold front is sweeping across the country, with snowfall predicted over high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, southern Drakensberg, and parts of Lesotho from late Monday into Wednesday.

Some light snow is also possible on the mountains of the Free State and the northern highlands of KwaZulu-Natal.

This system will drag cold air into Gauteng, including Pretoria, lowering daytime highs to between 14–16 °C midweek, with overnight temperatures plummeting to as low as 1–3 °C in the early mornings.

Frost is likely in outlying areas, and residents can expect icy winds and hazy, dry skies through Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, conditions in Pretoria are expected to improve slightly, with sunnier skies and highs returning to around 18–20 °C, though nights will remain chilly.

Elsewhere, the Western Cape will experience rain and strong winds along the coast as the front moves through, while the Eastern Cape and Drakensberg regions are expected to face heavier snowfall and possible road closures. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in areas where snow and ice may affect road conditions.

Pretoria residents are advised to dress warmly in layers, keep blankets handy, and exercise caution when travelling early in the morning or late at night, as temperatures will be at their coldest. Those planning trips to snow-affected regions should check road conditions and weather alerts before setting out.

The South African Weather Service has urged residents to remain vigilant for further advisories as the front progresses.

Also read: SASSA payment dates for August 2025: What you need to know

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!