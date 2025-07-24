Three bogus police officers arrested in Pretoria for blue light robberies

Police said three bogus police officers were arrested on Thursday morning for blue light robberies in Pretoria.

Spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the arrests were made at about 07:30 on Thursday morning.

“Members of Boschkop SAPS, in collaboration with Echo 1 Security and the Boschkop Community Policing Forum (CPF), intercepted a white Toyota Hilux GD6 double-cab bakkie on the R104. Three male suspects were arrested on the scene following intensive intelligence-driven and surveillance operations.”

Van Dyk said the arrests follow a series of armed robberies in which criminals posed as police officers, using blue lights to pull over unsuspecting motorists before robbing them at gunpoint.

“The identified vehicle had been linked through surveillance footage and community intelligence to multiple incidents of this nature in the Boschkop policing area.”

He furhtermore said during the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlicensed ammunition, a blue light and Police uniform.

“All three suspects have been charged with armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The vehicle has also been positively linked to similar cases in the Cullinan and Bronkhorstspruit policing areas.”

Major-General Samuel Thine commended all role players involved for their dedication, swift action, and teamwork in ensuring the safety of the community.

“These arrests are a result of committed partnerships between SAPS, private security, and community structures. We remain steadfast in our mission to restore safety and trust in our communities,” he said.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the My SAPS App.

Also read: Snow in parts of SA this week — what Pretoria residents can expect

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.