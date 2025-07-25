Reminder: Five-hour power outage to hit these Pretoria suburbs
Parts of Pretoria will be in the dark for five hours this Sunday as the city connects a new transmission line — these suburbs will be affected.
This is your reminder to plan ahead, as several Pretoria suburbs will be without electricity for five hours, as the City of Tshwane carries out planned maintenance to connect a new transmission line.
The outage, scheduled from 09:00 to 14:00 on Sunday, will affect areas supplied by the Wapadrand and Mooikloof substations.
It said the shutdown forms part of the 300MVA Waltloo-Njala transmission project, which is aimed at strengthening and stabilising electricity supply to the eastern grid of Tshwane, benefiting both residential and industrial zones.
The following areas will be affected by the said shutdown:
- Mooikloof
- Garsfontein
- Woodhill
- Moreleta Park
- ZW Line
- Pretorius Park
- Mooikloof Ridge
- Olympus
- Wapadrand
- Silverlakes
- Equestria
- Faerie Glen
- Boardwalk
- Shere Line
- Bronberg
- Lombardy
