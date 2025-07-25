News

Parts of Pretoria will be in the dark for five hours this Sunday as the city connects a new transmission line — these suburbs will be affected.

1 hour ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Reminder: Five-hour power outage to hit these Pretoria suburbs
A five hour power outage will hit these Pretoria suburbs. Photos: Stock

This is your reminder to plan ahead, as several Pretoria suburbs will be without electricity for five hours, as the City of Tshwane carries out planned maintenance to connect a new transmission line.

The outage, scheduled from 09:00 to 14:00 on Sunday, will affect areas supplied by the Wapadrand and Mooikloof substations.

It said the shutdown forms part of the 300MVA Waltloo-Njala transmission project, which is aimed at strengthening and stabilising electricity supply to the eastern grid of Tshwane, benefiting both residential and industrial zones.

The following areas will be affected by the said shutdown:

  • Mooikloof
  • Garsfontein
  • Woodhill
  • Moreleta Park
  • ZW Line
  • Pretorius Park
  • Mooikloof Ridge
  • Olympus
  • Wapadrand
  • Silverlakes
  • Equestria
  • Faerie Glen
  • Boardwalk
  • Shere Line
  • Bronberg
  • Lombardy

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
