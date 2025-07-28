March leads to jobs for unemployed youth

Factories in Waltloo hired 40 unemployed young people from Mamelodi and Nellmapius on Tuesday.

This after the youth took to the streets and marched to factories around Waltloo during the official launch of Sizosebenza Ngenkani campaign in Mamelodi.

The campaign, which was launched by the civic movement Soil of Africa, is aimed at finding jobs for unemployed youth.

According to Bongaan Ramontja of the civic movement, Sizosebenza Ngenkani means ‘we are going to be employed and be given an opportunity to work, come what may’.

Ramontja said they gathered at Solomon Mahlangu Square holding their CVs and marched to different factories to demand jobs.

Soil of Africa was joined in its endeavour by the local political party known as Defend South Africa (DSA).

Ramontja said the rate of unemployment in the country among the youth stands at 62.7 % and the aim of his organisation is to reduce this staggering number drastically, to at least 30%.

“We have approached a couple of factories and companies based in Waltloo area with the aim of making sure unemployed residents of Mamelodi and Nellmapius get employed,” he said. “The campaign was a success as the factories agreed to hire the locals that we presented to them for employment.”

He said the majority of the people being hired were women.

The campaign was launched to fight poverty, unemployment and reduce the rate of unemployment among the youth.

“To all other companies and communities: We are coming, prepare yourselves,” he said.

Soil of Africa was proud to confirm that the fight against unemployment continues.

This follows after over 200 young people from Mamelodi recently participated in interview sessions with seven prominent companies in South Africa.

Ramontja added that this formed part of a business and sales training learnership programme.

“The drive to reduce unemployment is very urgent.”

Sizosebenza Ngenkani will march to the N4 Gateway on Monday, July 28 to demand job opportunities for the community of Mamelodi and Nellmapius.

