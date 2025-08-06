No arrests yet in the brutal Kameeldrift murder cases

It’s been weeks since two brutal murders shook the Kameeldrift community — yet police have made no arrests.

In two separate incidents just days apart, a father of three was gunned down during a home invasion, and another resident was shot and killed on his property.

Despite growing pressure from residents and grieving families desperate for justice, both cases remain unsolved.

In the early hours of Monday morning, July 28, 46-year-old Jaco Strydom was shot and killed during a brutal home invasion.

According to his family, Strydom woke to the sound of intruders breaking in through a sliding door.

In a desperate attempt to protect his wife and three sons, he grabbed a steel pipe and confronted the armed attackers. He was shot during the struggle and collapsed in his son’s bedroom.

He died a hero, just hours before his youngest child’s sixth birthday.

Only a few days before Strydom’s murder, another man was attacked and brutally killed during a robbery.

In the early evening of July 24, 2025, a brutal home invasion in Buffelsdrift, within the Kameeldrift policing area, resulted in Mossie Mostert’s death.

One of the attackers was seen on camera walking in his yard just before four attackers—dressed in blue overalls—stormed the property.

The son rushed over and discovered the men had ransacked the house. His 82-year-old father was found outside, severely assaulted and tied with wires.

He was transported to a hospital in Montana but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Only cash and a cellphone are believed to have been stolen.

Despite the cases happening in close proximity and within days of each other, no arrests have been made in either murder.

