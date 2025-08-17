Locals back the Boks despite defeat to Australia

It was a sea of green and gold at Rock@88 in Moreleta Park, east of Pretoria, on Saturday, as over 600 locals showed their support for the Springboks in their rugby match against Australia.

Despite a strong start from the Boks, the Wallabies managed to score an impressive six consecutive tries against the reigning World and Rugby Championship titleholders.

Although the Boks led 22-5 at halftime, they ultimately lost the match 22-38, a devastating outcome for fans across the capital city.

Regardless of the defeat, Shaun Strydom, the general manager at Rock@88, noted that the fans in attendance helped create an incredible atmosphere.

“We had over 600 people who came to watch the game here, and once the match starts, it’s as loud in here as it is at Loftus Stadium,” said Strydom.

After the game, those present continued to enjoy the evening together, standing behind their nation no matter the outcome.

Locals expressed their delight in coming together to enjoy the match and sing the national anthem as one.

Strydom encouraged everyone to continue supporting the national team by wearing the Springbok jersey.

The next Springbok match is against New Zealand on September 13.

