Extreme veld fire danger: Tshwane on high alert

Communities across Tshwane have been urged to remain vigilant after a Red Fire Danger Index (FDI) warning is in place for Monday.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson, Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni, confirmed that extremely dangerous veld fire conditions are expected between 11:00 and 18:59, with hot, dry and windy weather creating the perfect environment for runaway fires.

“We call on communities to observe the following safety measures: Fire teams, labour and equipment are to be placed on full stand-by.

“At the first sign of smoke, every possible measure should be taken in order to bring the fire under control in the shortest possible time. All available aircraft are to be called for without delay.”

Authorities have warned that fires may develop and spread rapidly under these conditions, posing a serious risk to property, livestock, wildlife, and even human lives.

Emergency teams are on high alert and residents are urged to take every precaution, including reporting fires immediately, keeping children away from open flames, and avoiding illegal or unsafe electrical connections.

Keep these precautions in mind:

• Never leave children unattended near heaters, fires, or open flames.

• Avoid illegal electricity connections — they pose serious fire and electrocution risks.

• Do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords. Emergency

• Never leave coal fire, or open flames burning overnight without proper supervision.

• Do not use water to extinguish electrical or flammable liquid fires (e.g. paraffin fires).

• Use sand or a dry chemical powder (DCP) fire extinguisher to safely put out paraffin or flammable liquid fires.

The extreme veld fire danger alert was in place over the weekend with a fire being reported at the Klapperkop Nature reserve.

According to the Friends of Groenkloof and Klapperkop Nature Reserve, the fire was thankfully under control and put out.

Another fire was reported on Sunday afternoon at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve, but no information has been made available yet.

