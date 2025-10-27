Identities confirmed in brutal Mamelodi double murder

Cousins Tshiamo Moramaga (22) and Baleseng Moramaga (21) have been formally identified as the two women found brutally shot in the head in Mamelodi East on Sunday.

According to social media reports, Tshiamo was a beauty therapy student, and Baleseng dreamed of becoming a teacher.

Police were called to Sompisi Street, Mamelodi East, around 06:15 after residents discovered two women’s bodies.

The cousins both had gunshot wounds to the head and were dressed similarly—white skirts, black shirts, long braided hair—suggesting they were together before the attack.

A double-murder investigation is underway.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said on Monday morning that no arrests have been made yet, but that every lead is being investigated.

Meanwhile, graphic images and a video circulating on social media show the bodies of the cousins, lying next to each other on the side of a road.

The Aubrey Tau Foundation has offered a R250,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the brutal killing of the cousins.

In a statement in conjunction with Moja Love TV, Aubrey Tau said the foundation could not remain silent in the face of such a tragedy.

“The foundation, in conjunction with Moja Love TV with various social justice programmes, cannot stand idle and not do anything. It is in this regard that the foundation announces a R250,000 reward for any credible information from members of the public that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those behind this crime,” said Tau.

On Sunday crime scene experts processed the scene for evidence and possible leads.

“The motive for this horrific incident is unknown at this stage.”

The South African Police Service is appealing to members of the community to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation. Anyone with information can contact SAPS Mamelodi East directly, use the MySAPS mobile application, or call the SAPS Crime Stop toll-free number 0800 10111.

