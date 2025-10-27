R250 000 reward for brutal murders of two Mamelodi cousins

A R250 000 reward has been posted for credible information after the brutal murders of two Mamelodi cousins on Sunday.

Announcing the offer, the Aubrey Tau Foundation, in partnership with Moja Love, urged anyone with leads to come forward to help secure arrests and convictions as the double-murder investigation continues and no arrests have been made.

In a statement in conjunction with Moja Love TV, Aubrey Tau said the foundation could not remain silent in the face of such a tragedy.

“The foundation, in conjunction with Moja Love TV with various social justice programmes, cannot stand idle and not do anything. It is in this regard that the foundation announces a R250 000 reward for any credible information from members of the public that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those behind this crime,” said Tau.

Police were called to Sompisi Street, Mamelodi East, around 06:15 after residents discovered two women’s bodies.

The cousins both had gunshot wounds to the head and were dressed similarly—white skirts, black shirts, long braided hair—suggesting they were together before the attack.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said on Monday morning that no arrests have been made yet, but that every lead is being investigated.

Community members and friends have launched the hashtag #JusticeForTshiamoAndBaleseng to rally support and push for accountability in the brutal double murder.

Also read: Identities confirmed in brutal Mamelodi double murder

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.