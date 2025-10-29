Centurion hero survives shootout — bullet stopped by vest during R55 shoutout

What could have ended in tragedy turned into a miracle when a Centurion security officer survived a shootout with robbers on the R55 — thanks to his bulletproof vest that stopped a bullet fired directly at him.

Monitor Net’s JP Le Roux responded to a robbery in progress in the Sunderland Ridge area and encountered the suspects as they attempted to flee the scene.

According to the General Manager, Paul Gerber, a shootout occurred, and with the assistance of fellow security service providers, the vehicle was brought to a stop, and the suspects were arrested.

He said the vehicles used in the crime, stolen goods, as well as firearms, were seized by members of the SA Police Service.

“On behalf of the entire Monitor Net team, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who reached out following the recent shooting incident in which one of our colleagues, JP le Roux was injured.”

Gerber said JP was transferred to the Unitas trauma unit, and it was found that he sustained minor injuries.

The bullet that was fired and hit JP was found inside his bulletproof vest and was stuck inside the ballistic plate.

The outpouring of concern, prayers, and well-wishes has been overwhelming, once again showcasing the incredible unity and support within the Centurion community.

Monitor Net expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who reached out — and gave thanks to God for protecting JP and all security service providers who risk their lives daily to keep others safe.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said eight suspects were arrested on the scene.

“Two firearms, the truck and the vehicle were also seized for further investigations.”

