Don’t miss the last supermoon of 2025 TONIGHT

Pretoria residents are in for a celestial treat tonight as a rare December supermoon rises over the city, appearing bigger and brighter than an ordinary full moon.

The so-called “cold” supermoon will hang low on the horizon after sunset, giving skywatchers across Tshwane a spectacular view – weather permitting – as the moon makes one of its closest approaches to Earth this year.

Unlike an ordinary full moon, a supermoon occurs when the moon is both full and at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear up to 14% larger and around 30% brighter than usual to the naked eye.

In Pretoria, the best views will be just after moonrise and again later in the evening when the moon climbs higher above the horizon, away from city lights – so residents are encouraged to step outside, find a clear spot facing east, and simply look up.

You’ll want to make sure to get a peek at this one, as we won’t see anything like it for another 17 years, in 2042. \

Also read: Son arrested after shooting and killing father in Raslouw

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.