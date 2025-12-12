Driving these Jeep or Kia models? Thousands of vehicles recalled over major safety risks

South African motorists have been urged to check whether their vehicles are affected after the National Consumer Commission (NCC) confirmed urgent safety recalls involving Jeep Wrangler and multiple Kia models.

The defects — linked to malfunctioning airbags and anti-lock braking systems — pose significant safety risks and require immediate inspection and repair at authorised dealerships.

Here is more information:

JEEP WRANGLER VEHICLES

Stellantis South Africa (Pty) Ltd has informed the NCC that it is recalling three hundred and twenty-three (323) Jeep Wrangler vehicles.

According to the supplier, the dust inside the clockspring could compromise airbag circuit(s), causing illumination of the airbag warning light and or a non-deployment of the driver’s airbag during a crash.

It furthermore said the affected Wranglers were sold nationwide in 2016 and discontinued in 2018.

KIA SPORTAGE, SORENTO, OPTIMA, CERATO, AND SOUL MODELS

Kia South Africa has notified the NCC that it is recalling a total of 18,600 (Eighteen thousand, Six Hundred) vehicles of the following models: Sportage (SL, KM), Sorento (XM), Optima (TF), Cerato (TD), and Soul (AM).

According to the statement these vehicles were sold nationally between the year 2009 and 2015 through Kia-approved dealerships. The supplier said the affected models require the replacement of the ABS fuse.

The defect may cause the ABS system to malfunction, increasing the vehicle’s stopping distance to a standstill and, in some cases, leading to engine bay damage.