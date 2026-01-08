SASSA payment dates for February 2026: What you need to know

SASSA has published its grant payment schedule for February 2026, providing beneficiaries with clarity on when funds will reflect next month.

Old age grants (including war veterans and older persons), disability grants, and children’s grants will once again be paid on separate days in the first week of February — and recipients are reminded they don’t need to withdraw cash on the first day, as funds remain available in accounts after payment.

The agency said payments will be made through the usual channels, including bank accounts and approved pay points.

SASSA stressed that beneficiaries must ensure their personal details are up to date to avoid disruptions.

Here are the payment dates for February: Old Age Grant: Tuesday, February 3, 2025

Disability Grant: Wednesday, February 4, 2025

All other SASSA grants (including child grants): Thursday, February 5, 2025 The agency furthermore said beneficiary biometric verification is a security measure used to confirm a person's identity through unique biological traits such as fingerprints or facial recognition. It explained that these traits are authenticated by matching them against records captured by the Department of Home Affairs when an identity document was issued. SASSA said the process is aimed at protecting public funds and ensuring grants are paid to the correct recipients. "This process helps prevent identity theft, fraud and the misuse of social assistance," the agency said. SASSA also reminded beneficiaries that COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) payments for December 2025 were made between December 19 and 24, 2025.