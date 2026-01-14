Local newsNews

Mother and toddler still fighting for their lives

Nina and her daughter, Avery, remain in ICU fighting for their lives after the horrific N4 crash near Bronkhorstspruit.

7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Mother and toddler still fighting for their lives
Emergency crews on the N4 near Bronkhorstspruit where Noah (4) died and his mother Nina and sister Avery (2) were rushed to hospital. Photo: Facebook

Nina and her two-year-old daughter, Avery, remain in ICU fighting for their lives after a horrific crash on the N4 near Bronkhorstspruit that claimed the life of Nina’s four-year-old son.

It is believed Nina has undergone several operations after reportedly breaking both legs in the accident.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services previously said firefighters extricated three occupants from the wreckage after a vehicle reportedly lost control on the N4 near Bronkhorstspruit. A mother and one child were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, while the other child was declared dead at the scene.

The family, Nina Botha, her husband Divan, and their two children, Noah (4) and Avery (2), had recently relocated to Pretoria.

Nina and the children were believed to have been travelling to Witbank when the accident happened. Noah died in the crash, while Nina and Avery were rushed to hospital.

Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said the incident was reported via the Emergency Command Centre and that the South African Police Service and Tshwane Metro Police Department took over the scene to investigate the cause of the accident. She also urged motorists to drive with caution and reminded residents to report emergencies by calling 107 toll-free or 012 358 6300/6400.

Also read: Young Pretoria newlyweds killed in horror N3 head-on crash

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.

 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button