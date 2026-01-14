Mother and toddler still fighting for their lives

Nina and her two-year-old daughter, Avery, remain in ICU fighting for their lives after a horrific crash on the N4 near Bronkhorstspruit that claimed the life of Nina’s four-year-old son.

It is believed Nina has undergone several operations after reportedly breaking both legs in the accident.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services previously said firefighters extricated three occupants from the wreckage after a vehicle reportedly lost control on the N4 near Bronkhorstspruit. A mother and one child were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, while the other child was declared dead at the scene.

The family, Nina Botha, her husband Divan, and their two children, Noah (4) and Avery (2), had recently relocated to Pretoria.

Nina and the children were believed to have been travelling to Witbank when the accident happened. Noah died in the crash, while Nina and Avery were rushed to hospital.

Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said the incident was reported via the Emergency Command Centre and that the South African Police Service and Tshwane Metro Police Department took over the scene to investigate the cause of the accident. She also urged motorists to drive with caution and reminded residents to report emergencies by calling 107 toll-free or 012 358 6300/6400.

