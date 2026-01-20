Five-month-old puppy rescued from pit toilet in Hammanskraal

Local newsNews

Covered in muck but full of spirit, the five-month-old puppy was pulled to safety after falling into a pit toilet in Hammanskraal.

Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
A five-month-old puppy was rescued from pit toilet in Hammanskraal. Photos: Facebook/Tshwane SPCA

A five-month-old German Shepherd cross is safe and recovering at Tshwane SPCA’s Waltloo branch after being rescued from a pit toilet in Hammanskraal.

The Tshwane SPCA said they received a call last week from a member of the public about a dog that had fallen into a pit toilet.

“We received a call from a kind and concerned member of the public in Hammanskraal. A very young German Shepherd cross male had fallen into a pit toilet. Without hesitation, our very own

Field Officer Solly rushed out to assist and rescue this beautiful pup.”

It furthermore said the pup, found without any information about an owner, was pulled out unharmed and has since been cleaned up and placed on the adoption list.

“Sadly, no one in the area could provide any information about the owner.

“Tshwane SPCA is incredibly grateful to report that he sustained no injuries and is now safe and well at Tshwane SPCA Waltloo.

“This sweet boy, with a heart full of love, is now available for adoption and ready to find a caring family to share his unconditional love with.

“He is approximately 5 months old (and now odour-free).”

