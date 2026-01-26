Big WhatsApp update: Three major changes you should know about

hatsApp users have plenty to catch up on in 2026, with the popular messaging app rolling out a handful of changes to make chats smoother and day-to-day use more convenient.

While some updates are subtle, others are big enough to change how you manage conversations and keep your account under control. Here are three major WhatsApp changes you should know about.

Here are the three major WhatsApp changes:

Group chats got a serious upgrade: Member tags and better event tools

What it is: WhatsApp has added smarter group features, including member tags/roles (so people can label their roles in the group) and improved group events with more useful reminder options.

Why it matters: In busy groups, it makes it easier to know who to contact and helps plans stick — without important messages getting lost in the scroll.

Where you’ll find it: Inside a group’s info/settings and the group event option (availability may vary depending on rollout and app version).

Messaging is more expressive: Text stickers.

What it is: WhatsApp now supports text stickers, allowing users to turn words into sticker-style messages.

Why it matters: It’s a quick way to make messages stand out — useful for announcements, reactions, or when you want emphasis without typing a long explanation.

Where you’ll find it: In the sticker section/search when creating or selecting stickers (rollout may vary).

Extra privacy on calls: Hide/protect your IP address

What it is: WhatsApp introduced an advanced privacy option to protect your IP address during calls by routing calls through a different server.

Why it matters: It adds an extra layer of privacy, especially when speaking to people you don’t know personally or in broader community groups.

Where you’ll find it: Settings → Privacy → Advanced → Protect IP address in calls (wording can differ slightly by version).

