Big WhatsApp update: Three major changes you should know about
WhatsApp has introduced a few major updates this year — and some of them could change how you use the app every day. Here are three changes.
hatsApp users have plenty to catch up on in 2026, with the popular messaging app rolling out a handful of changes to make chats smoother and day-to-day use more convenient.
While some updates are subtle, others are big enough to change how you manage conversations and keep your account under control. Here are three major WhatsApp changes you should know about.
Here are the three major WhatsApp changes:
- Group chats got a serious upgrade: Member tags and better event tools
Why it matters: In busy groups, it makes it easier to know who to contact and helps plans stick — without important messages getting lost in the scroll.
Where you’ll find it: Inside a group’s info/settings and the group event option (availability may vary depending on rollout and app version).
- Messaging is more expressive: Text stickers.
Why it matters: It’s a quick way to make messages stand out — useful for announcements, reactions, or when you want emphasis without typing a long explanation.
Where you’ll find it: In the sticker section/search when creating or selecting stickers (rollout may vary).
- Extra privacy on calls: Hide/protect your IP address
Why it matters: It adds an extra layer of privacy, especially when speaking to people you don’t know personally or in broader community groups.
Where you’ll find it: Settings → Privacy → Advanced → Protect IP address in calls (wording can differ slightly by version).
