Severe thunderstorms expected in Pretoria NOW

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit Pretoria this afternoon with a Level 2 warning in place. Here is the latest weather update.

8 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Storms are expected in Pretoria today. Photo: Stock

Pretoria residents are urged to remain alert this afternoon following a Level 2 weather warning.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) said the warning is in place for severe thunderstorms expected to hit the metro from 14:00 to 23:59 on Wednesday.

The storms could bring heavy downpours, strong winds, and hail, with risks of localised flooding, damage to vehicles and property, and possible power disruptions across affected areas.

According to the Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba, they will remain on high alert while continuously monitoring known flooding hotspots throughout
this period.

Here are the potential impacts:

• Heavy downpours that may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, flat plains
and flood-prone roads.
• Large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas.
• Damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or
fires.
• Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.
• Minor to major vehicle accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery road
surfaces.
• Damage to houses or structures, including roof damage in both formal and informal
settlements.
Safety tips during severe thunderstorms:
• Stay indoors where possible and avoid contact with metal objects such as barbed wire fences and power lines that may attract lightning.
• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.
• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges, or swollen streams.

“The Emergency Services Department will continue to closely monitor the weather developments and remain on high alert for any weather-related incidents.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
