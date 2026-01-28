Severe thunderstorms expected in Pretoria NOW

Pretoria residents are urged to remain alert this afternoon following a Level 2 weather warning.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) said the warning is in place for severe thunderstorms expected to hit the metro from 14:00 to 23:59 on Wednesday.

The storms could bring heavy downpours, strong winds, and hail, with risks of localised flooding, damage to vehicles and property, and possible power disruptions across affected areas.

According to the Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba, they will remain on high alert while continuously monitoring known flooding hotspots throughout

this period.

Here are the potential impacts:

• Heavy downpours that may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, flat plains

and flood-prone roads.

• Large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas.

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or

fires.

• Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery road

surfaces.

• Damage to houses or structures, including roof damage in both formal and informal

settlements.

Safety tips during severe thunderstorms:

• Stay indoors where possible and avoid contact with metal objects such as barbed wire fences and power lines that may attract lightning.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges, or swollen streams.

“The Emergency Services Department will continue to closely monitor the weather developments and remain on high alert for any weather-related incidents.”

