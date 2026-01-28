Severe thunderstorms expected in Pretoria NOW
Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit Pretoria this afternoon with a Level 2 warning in place. Here is the latest weather update.
Pretoria residents are urged to remain alert this afternoon following a Level 2 weather warning.
The South African Weather Services (SAWS) said the warning is in place for severe thunderstorms expected to hit the metro from 14:00 to 23:59 on Wednesday.
The storms could bring heavy downpours, strong winds, and hail, with risks of localised flooding, damage to vehicles and property, and possible power disruptions across affected areas.
this period.
Here are the potential impacts:
and flood-prone roads.
• Large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas.
• Damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or
fires.
• Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.
• Minor to major vehicle accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery road
surfaces.
• Damage to houses or structures, including roof damage in both formal and informal
settlements.
• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.
• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges, or swollen streams.
“The Emergency Services Department will continue to closely monitor the weather developments and remain on high alert for any weather-related incidents.”
