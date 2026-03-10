Best of Pretoria 2026: Nominations are open!

That’s right, the wait is over! Nominations in the 2026 Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards are now open and close on April 6.

Our readers once again have the opportunity to nominate the places and people who make Pretoria great – across over 200 categories. The nomination phase is back for a second year, and we want your picks for 2026.

Last year, we expanded on the list of categories, and this year has been no different. Fresh categories like Best Animal Shelter, Best Health & Specialised Care Facility, and Best Special Needs School, plus many more, have been added to the list of possibilities for 2026. Don’t see your category listed? Send an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or bestof@rekord.co.za and let us know.

Nominate the spots you love – that neighbourhood restaurant, the go-to shop or a community service that’s made a difference – and help build the definitive list of Pretoria’s best. We want to know from you who should be on the voting ballot when voting takes place later this year.

Missed out on Best of Pretoria last year? Now’s your moment: simply go to bestofsouthafrica.co.za/pretoria and click ‘Nominate Now’. It’s quick and easy: enter the names of your favourites in the relevant fields or select from the drop-down list of last year’s nominees.

Remember, this is nominations only (one nomination per favourite) – voting comes later in the year. As per our rules, a sub-category needs at least two nominees to make it to the voting stage.

Let’s celebrate the businesses and institutions that make Pretoria such a special place to live. Nominate now, before it’s too late!

