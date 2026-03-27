Stay alert on Lynnwood Road, students told

Students travelling to and from the University of Pretoria are being urged to stay alert along Lynnwood Road, as the institution rolls out a pedestrian safety awareness campaign in response to ongoing construction and safety concerns.

The campaign, led by the university’s Department of Security Services, focuses on critical precautions aimed at reducing risk in the high-traffic corridor bordering the Hatfield campus.

The security department urged students to avoid distractions by keeping their phones out of sight.

It urged students to put their phones away, remove earphones, and look both ways before crossing, even if traffic lights are working.

According to university spokesperson Sashilin Girraj, the campaign forms part of proactive efforts to protect students, staff, and visitors navigating the busy area.

“The University of Pretoria has launched a proactive pedestrian safety awareness campaign in response to ongoing construction activity along Lynnwood Road, adjacent to the Hatfield Campus,” he said.

“The university is taking proactive steps to protect its students, staff and visitors who move through this high-traffic area daily.”

Girraj said construction activity has created unpredictable conditions, increasing the need for heightened awareness among pedestrians.

“Student safety remains our top priority. With construction activity creating unpredictable conditions around campus, we want to ensure that everyone is equipped with the information they need to stay safe,” she added.

The university emphasised that safety extends beyond campus boundaries, noting that it works closely with the SAPS and the Tshwane metro to improve safety in surrounding areas.

The safety warning comes as concerns grow over incidents affecting students outside campus grounds.

Deon van Rensburg, manager of the Hatfield City Improvement District, said some students have recently been harassed while on their way to campus.

“While no major incidents have been formally reported, the combination of construction disruptions, heavy traffic and distracted walking increases vulnerability.”

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