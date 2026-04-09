Pretoria biker Jason Kilian responding to treatment in ICU

Pretoria biker Jason Kilian is showing encouraging signs of improvement as he continues to receive intensive care, with doctors confirming that his vital signs remain stable and infection markers are slowly decreasing.

According to the latest update, he is still unable to communicate verbally. Jason is awake more frequently and has begun responding to basic instructions, offering a hopeful indication of neurological progress as his recovery continues.

Jason was involved in a motorcycle accident near Carnarvon in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

Kilian, founder of Modderbok Adventures, was airlifted to the hospital for specialised medical treatment, where he is currently being treated.

He had just started The Epic Ride, an ambitious project in which he planned to ride 3,000 miles (about 4,800 km) in three days to raise R250,000 for the Hero Burn Foundation. The organisation supports burn survivors and their families across South Africa.

Kilian had just 1,000km left to ride when the accident brought his Epic Ride fundraising mission to a sudden halt.

His friend and photographer, Albert Bredenhann, urged the public and supporters to continue Jason’s mission while he is fighting for his life.

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