Beloved Pretoria singer Clint Cunningham dies after battle with cancer

Beloved Pretoria singer Clint Cunningham, whose music and storytelling left a lasting mark on the local music scene, has died after a battle with cancer.

According to his brother Bradley Cunningham, Clint died around 20:00 on Monday evening surrounding by his loved ones.

He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and a brain tumour a year ago.

Known for his powerful stage presence and warm personality, Cunningham was more than just a musician to many.

He was remembered by friends and loved ones as a loyal friend, devoted husband and loving father who had a unique ability to connect with people through both his music and his kindness.

As news of his passing spread, heartfelt tributes flooded social media, with many describing him as a “force of nature” who continued to face his illness with incredible courage and grace.

Fans, fellow musicians and community members have shared memories of the impact he had on their lives, both on and off the stage.

Here are some of the tributes:

Monique O’Reilly said in a Facebook post, Clint was more than just the musician at her wedding, but became part of one of the most meaningful memories of her life.

She recalled hearing his music carry across the beach before her entrance, describing the moment as “magical, emotional, joyful and perfect”.

“Your music touched so many hearts that day, and it will forever be part of a memory I hold so close to my heart,” she said.

O’Reilly thanked Cunningham for sharing his talent and said his music, passion and the memories he gave people would live on forever.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl fights for life after electric scooter accident

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.