Learner’s license: Here’s everything you need to know in 2026

Pretoria residents hoping to get their learner’s license this year should prepare for major changes to South Africa’s testing system, including stricter computerised tests, online-only bookings and lower national pass rates.

The new digital testing system, introduced by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), forms part of a wider crackdown on corruption and cheating at driving license testing centres.

Here is everything you need to know before booking your learner’s license test in 2026.

South Africa’s learner’s license tests are gradually moving away from the old paper-based system to the new Computerised Learner’s License Testing (CLLT) system. According to the RTMC, the digital platform was introduced to combat fraud, improve efficiency and strengthen road safety.

Under the old system, officials allegedly knew beforehand which test papers would be used and could illegally assist applicants. The RTMC says the computerised system closes that loophole because questions are randomly selected electronically and marked automatically.

Here are some changes for the new system:

Randomly selects questions from a large database

Gives each applicant a different test

Marks answers automatically

Prevents officials from changing results

Reduces opportunities for cheating and fraud

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane told the media that each learner’s test now draws 64 random questions from a pool of roughly 1,200.

The Western Cape was among the first provinces to publicly showcase the digital learner testing system in 2025, and the rollout has since expanded nationwide, including parts of Gauteng.

Here are step-by-step instructions on how to get your learner’s license:

Step 1: Make sure you are eligible

You must be:

At least 17 years old for a Code 2 learner’s license (light motor vehicle)

At least 16 years old for certain motorcycles

At least 18 years old for heavy vehicles

Your learner’s license is valid for 24 months and cannot be extended.

Step 2: Book online

Gauteng residents must book through the official NaTIS online portal: NaTIS Online Booking Portal

Applicants must:

Create an online profile.

Select a learner’s license booking.

Choose a Driving license Testing Centre (DLTC)

Select an available booking date and time.

Step 3: Prepare your documents

Applicants generally need:

South African ID document

Proof of address

Booking confirmation

Booking fee

ID photographs if required by the DLTC

Applicants aged 65 or older also require a medical certificate.

Step 4: Study properly

The learner’s license test focuses on:

Rules of the road

Road signs and markings

Vehicle controls

Applicants have been advised to thoroughly study the K53 manual rather than memorising answers, as the new system randomises questions.

The official learner driver manual can be accessed here: Official Learner Driver Manual.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl fights for life after electric scooter accident

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