Community uplifted through church-biker drive

A church in Hercules, Metanoeo Gemeenskapskerk (Community church), partnered with a bikers organisation, Steelwings MC South Africa, to host a successful community outreach on May 17.

What began as a faith-based community church has grown into a compassionate mission focused on restoring dignity and providing relief where it is needed most.

#HelpMyDra# was established in August 2023 to provide practical support, encouragement, and hope to individuals and families facing hardships within the community.

A member of the church, Ina Middel, said the initiative is focused on community upliftment, practical support, and restoring hope to vulnerable individuals and families through collaborative service and community involvement.

“The event brought together church leadership, volunteers, community supporters, and members of the bikers’ organisation with a shared purpose of assisting community members facing difficult circumstances,” she said.

Middel said the dedicated outreach arm of Metanoeo Gemeenskap Kerk, #HelpMyDra#, continues to extend support beyond the church through practical assistance, donation drives, and outreach initiatives aimed at strengthening the broader community.

“The atmosphere throughout the event reflected unity, compassion, generosity, and a shared commitment to helping others,” she added.

Middel mentioned that the event successfully achieved its objectives through strong support and participation from all stakeholders involved.

“Donations were handed over, community relationships were strengthened, and meaningful engagement took place between residents, church representatives, volunteers, and bikers who travelled from different areas to support the initiative,” she said.

She stated that the donations that were handed over to the church will be distributed to families that need them at the church on weekdays.

The donations include financial assistance, non-perishable food items, toiletries, blankets, clothing and sanitary products.

Middel said the outreach also highlighted the positive impact partnerships between faith-based organisations, community structures, and biker organisations can have when working together toward a common goal.

“Organisers extended appreciation to every volunteer, donor, biker, supporter, and community member who contributed to the success of the outreach initiative,” she stated.

She mentioned that through partnerships with volunteers, businesses, churches, organisations, and community groups, the programme aims to restore dignity and create meaningful change where assistance is most needed.

“The success of the event once again demonstrated how meaningful change becomes possible when communities unite with compassion, purpose, and a willingness to help others,” concluded Middel.

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