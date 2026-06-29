Prepare for water upgrades in Montana Park

Residents of Montana Park and surrounding extensions are being urged to prepare for possible intermittent water supply interruptions as the Tshwane metro carries out planned maintenance and upgrades to its water supply network.

The metro’s Water and Sanitation Business Unit will undertake the essential infrastructure work on July 1, along Veda Avenue between Enkeldoorn Avenue and Visvanger Road.

The maintenance is scheduled to take place between 08:00 and 17:00.

Although every effort will be made to avoid disrupting the water supply, the municipality has warned that consumers may experience intermittent water interruptions while the work is in progress.

The affected areas include Braam Pretorius Street, Veda Avenue between Enkeldoorn Avenue and Visvanger Road, as well as Montana Park Ext 1, 9, 35, 50, 72, 94, 97, 106 and 120.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the upgrades form part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to improve the reliability and efficiency of the water supply network.

“The City of Tshwane’s Water and Sanitation Business Unit will undertake planned maintenance and upgrades to the water supply network in Montana Park Ext 35.

“Every effort will be made to avoid interrupting the water supply; however, customers may experience intermittent water supply interruptions between 08:00 and 17:00 while the work is underway,” said Mashigo.

To minimise inconvenience during the maintenance period, residents are encouraged to use water sparingly and implement water-saving practices.

The metro has advised residents not to water or irrigate gardens using hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 06:00 and 18:00, avoid washing vehicles with hosepipes, and refrain from filling swimming pools.

Residents are also encouraged to continue using grey water where possible for watering gardens and flushing toilets, report water leaks, burst pipes and any incidents of water wastage to the metro, and install water-saving devices where practical.

Mashigo said these measures will help reduce pressure on the water system while maintenance is being completed and contribute to responsible water usage beyond the planned works.

“The metro apologises for any inconvenience the temporary interruptions may cause and thanks residents for their patience, understanding and continued co-operation while the essential upgrades are carried out.”

He has assured residents that every effort will be made to complete the work as scheduled and restore the water supply as quickly as possible.

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