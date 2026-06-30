Here is the official fuel price for July

Motorists across South Africa will pay significantly less for fuel from Wednesday, July 1, after the Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirmed the official fuel price adjustments.

The latest decrease follows a sharp decline in international oil prices during June, after a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran eased concerns over global oil supplies and allowed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to resume.

At the same time, the rand remained relatively strong against the US dollar, further improving South Africa’s fuel price outlook.

Despite favourable market conditions, motorists will not receive the full benefit of the lower oil price.

The reason is the expiry of the government’s temporary fuel levy relief, introduced earlier this year to cushion consumers against soaring fuel prices. From 1 July, the remaining fuel levy reduction falls away, adding R1.50 per litre back onto petrol and R1.97 per litre onto diesel.

Without the return of the fuel levy, petrol prices could have fallen by around R3 per litre, while diesel prices would have seen even larger reductions.

Official fuel price changes from 1 July

Petrol 93 Decrease of R2.01/litre

Petrol 95 Decrease of R1.96/litre

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) Decrease of R3.14/litre

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) Decrease of R3.59/litre

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale) Decrease of R5.23/litre

LPGAS (Gauteng) Increase of 16 cents/kg

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