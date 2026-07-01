CrimeNews

More than 80 arrested in Gauteng as 30 June protests remain largely peaceful

Police say Gauteng remained largely peaceful during Tuesday's nationwide demonstrations, although more than 80 people were arrested.

1 hour ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
More than 80 arrested in Gauteng as 30 June protests remain largely peaceful
Nationally, more than 900 people were arrested during Tuesday's operations. According to police, the majority of arrests were made during law enforcement operations conducted alongside the demonstrations and involved illegal foreigners, looting, public violence, harbouring illegal immigrants, business robberies at spaza shops and other offences. Photo: SAPS

While fears of widespread unrest ahead of Tuesday’s planned nationwide demonstrations prompted heightened security across South Africa, police say Gauteng remained largely peaceful, with only isolated incidents requiring intervention.

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday morning, Deputy National Commissioner for Policing Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said a total of 120 marches took place across the country on Tuesday.

Of those, 108 demonstrations remained peaceful, while only 12 required law enforcement intervention following incidents of unrest. Gauteng recorded 12 peaceful marches and one incident that required police intervention.

“Our country remained relatively stable,” Mosikili said, thanking march organisers, participants and law enforcement agencies for ensuring that the overwhelming majority of demonstrations remained peaceful.

She said opportunistic criminal elements had attempted to exploit the demonstrations, but police responded swiftly to maintain law and order.

“While there were opportunistic criminal elements that sought to exploit the situation, they were identified and dealt with swiftly and decisively by law enforcement,” Mosikili said.

Overnight, additional police reinforcements were deployed to parts of Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and the Western Cape in response to isolated incidents of looting and criminality. Police said the affected areas had since been stabilised and remained under constant monitoring.

Nationally, more than 900 people were arrested during Tuesday’s operations. According to police, the majority of arrests were made during law enforcement operations conducted alongside the demonstrations and involved illegal foreigners, looting, public violence, harbouring illegal immigrants, business robberies at spaza shops and other offences.

In Gauteng, more than 82 people were arrested for offences including looting, public violence and contraventions of the Immigration Act.

Pretoria’s planned march from Church Square to Sunnyside Police Station proceeded under heavy police and Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) presence, with authorities closely monitoring the route throughout the day.

Mosikili praised the coordinated response by SAPS, metro police departments, private security companies, Community Policing Forums and other stakeholders, saying their cooperation had played a key role in maintaining public order.

Although the planned demonstrations have concluded, police said operations remain active, and officers will continue to monitor developments in the coming days while intensifying efforts to ensure compliance with South Africa’s immigration laws.

Also read: Here is the official fuel price for July

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
1 hour ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button