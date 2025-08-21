Extreme fire danger warning for Tshwane amid hot, windy conditions

Residents in Tshwane have been warned to remain on high alert after an extreme fire danger warning was issued, with authorities cautioning that veld fires could spread rapidly under hot and windy conditions.

According to the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson, Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni, the extremely dangerous veld fire conditions are expected to persist from Thursday at about 00:00 until Friday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human life and/or animal life. “Very hot and windy conditions may result in the development of runaway and veld or bush fires and strengthen existing fires in places in Gauteng, including Tshwane.”

Mnguni said fire teams, labour and equipment are to be placed on full standby.

“At the first sign of smoke, every possible measure should be taken in order to bring the fire under control in the shortest possible time. All available aircraft are to be called for without delay.”

They urges all residents to remain alert and safe during this high fire danger period by taking the following extra precautions and safety measures:

• Never leave children unattended near heaters, fires or open flames.

• Avoid illegal electricity connections as these pose serious fire and electrocution risks.

• Do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords.

• Never leave a coal fire or open flames burning overnight without proper supervision.

• Do not use water to extinguish electrical or flammable liquid fires (like paraffin fires).

• Use sand or a dry chemical powder (DCP) fire extinguisher to put out paraffin or flammable liquid fires safely.

“The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert throughout Tshwane for any related emergencies to protect life and property.”

He said residents are strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources, and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and to please immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.

“When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number so that the operator can phone you back, should they need to do so.”

