Leak-busting teams hit the ground in water-saving mission

The Tshwane metro has intensified its water conservation efforts through the official rollout of the ThibaDiLeaks Campaign in Soshanguve Ward 90.

The campaign aims to identify, repair, and prevent leaks that contribute to significant water wastage, particularly in areas affected by ageing infrastructure, vandalism, and illegal connections.

The ThibaDiLeaks Campaign forms part of Tshwane’s broader water conservation and demand management strategy, which is aligned with the metro’s 6-Project priority action plan under the pillar of infrastructure development and service reliability.

Through this initiative, the metro hopes to reduce avoidable water losses, stabilise supply, and enhance the reliability of water services for its residents.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said as part of the campaign, the municipality has reorganised internal resources across all seven regions to enable rapid deployment of skilled technical teams to critical areas.

He said these teams focus on a range of water and sanitation maintenance tasks, including repairing leaking meters and burst pipes, inspecting fire hydrants, removing illegal connections, and clearing sewer blockages and overflows.

Mashigo said the teams will also conduct billing verification and consumer awareness campaigns to ensure more accurate revenue management and to educate communities about water-saving practices.

“In Region 1, where the campaign is currently active, the results have been remarkable. Out of 546 targeted water meter leaks, 523 have already been repaired, with only 23 still in progress.

“This includes 91 meter replacements and 415 repairs, along with the resolution of one illegal connection and four additional cleared sites,” said Mashigo.

He said the campaign teams also tackled 150 pipe leaks, successfully repairing 148 and scouting an additional 18 new leaks, which were swiftly fixed.

Efforts have not been limited to water supply systems. On the sanitation front, of 195 identified sewer blockages, 119 have already been cleared, with the remaining 76 under attention.

Mashigo said these interventions have improved water flow and sanitation services in several parts of Soshanguve, where persistent leaks and blockages had long frustrated residents.

“The ThibaDiLeaks initiative also reflects a growing spirit of collaboration between the City of Tshwane, Rand Water, and Magalies Water, two key water authorities responsible for bulk supply.

“This partnership has strengthened coordination in managing water pressure, stabilising supply systems, and addressing infrastructure challenges within Tshwane’s extensive network.”

The metro emphasised that every litre saved through ThibaDiLeaks directly contributes to the sustainability of Tshwane’s water system.

“This campaign underscores our unwavering commitment to protect our water resources and reduce avoidable losses.

“By proactively repairing leaks and engaging communities, we are working to ensure a reliable and efficient water supply system for both current and future generations.”

