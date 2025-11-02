Pretoria east shooting probed after driver found dead in ‘bullet-riddled’ car

Police are investigating a case of murder following a fatal shooting incident that reportedly occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday morning in Pretoria East, near the Menlyn area.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, authorities launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead inside a Mercedes-Benz ‘riddled with bullet holes’, which had crashed into a local car dealership fence along Glen Manor Street.

“A case of murder has been opened for further investigation. The information is still sketchy at this stage, as patrons of a local pub near the scene allege that they just heard gunshots and later saw the vehicle crashing,” said Nevhuhulwi.

She confirmed that the driver died at the scene and that the suspects remain unknown. She added that police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) spokesperson Hugo Minnaar stated they were the first responders to arrive at the scene shortly after receiving a call about a motor vehicle accident involving the victims of a shooting.

Minnaar explained that upon arrival, teams first assessed whether the scene was safe to approach before moving in to assist the victims.

“We arrived within six minutes and had to ensure the scene was secure before we could begin attending to the patients,” he stated.

He noted that the vehicle had crashed through a fence opposite a car dealership near a local club and had several bullet holes.

“It was clear that the car had been shot at multiple times,” he added.

According to Minnaar, the driver was fatally wounded, while the passenger was found still breathing.

Emergency responders from various services worked together to stabilise the surviving victim before airlifting them to a level-one trauma facility in Johannesburg.

“The NETCARE 911 helicopter landed at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre to transport the patient for further treatment,” Minnaar remarked.

He also mentioned that responders canvassed the surrounding area for any additional patients or vehicles that may have been damaged during the incident.

*Please note this article has been amended

