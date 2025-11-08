New kitchen upgrade powers school nutrition drive in Hammanskraal

A leading South African food brand, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE), recently handed over a renovated school kitchen to Sekampaneng Primary School in Hammanskraal.

The renovation of the kitchen, undertaken by Knorrox, reportedly cost R100 000. This project is part of their ‘We Give a Bull’ campaign, which is focused on children living with food insecurity or food poverty, and focuses on the use of cheaper, nutritious alternatives to more commonly used ingredients.

Speaking at the official handover, Thobeka Goba, Knorrox marketing lead at Unilever Foods, said:

“In South Africa, where 23% of young children live in severe child food poverty, businesses must take meaningful actions that drive societal change and impact,” said Goba.

She explained that the new kitchen at Sekampaneng Primary is a reward for the school’s outstanding participation in Knorrox’s Food Handlers Training Programme. The programme is a nationwide initiative designed to enhance culinary skills, improve food safety, and reduce food waste in school kitchens.

From mid-August to the end of September this year, the company and the DBE collaborated to train 70 food handlers from 35 schools, distributing learning material to an additional 234 food handlers.

The training programme has already made a significant impact, reaching 31 550 learners and contributing to the preparation of over 252 400 nutritious meals.

Stanley Ndlovu, Chief Director for Care and Support at the DBE, commended the collaboration and highlighted the importance of food handlers in the success of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

“The Food Handlers Training Programme, implemented in collaboration with Knorrox, is about more than enhancing technical skills; it’s about recognising the essential role food handlers play in supporting the daily nutrition and well-being of learners.

“Each day, food handlers prepare meals that help learners concentrate and perform better in class. Their dedication sustains one of the country’s largest social protection programmes,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said, “Many, however, have not had access to formal culinary or nutrition training. Through this initiative, we are helping them build confidence, strengthen their knowledge of nutrition and hygiene, and apply these skills within their school communities. It’s a practical investment in quality, safety, and the overall effectiveness of the NSNP.”

The training provided a comprehensive and immersive experience, focusing on key aspects of nutrition such as South Africa’s food-based dietary guidelines and the role of macronutrients and vital micronutrients.

Culinary training sessions emphasised enhancing flavour, aroma, and presentation, ensuring that the meals prepared in school kitchens are both healthy and appetising.

In addition to nutrition and cooking skills, participants were trained in kitchen safety, personal hygiene, and food handling practices aligned with South Africa’s R638 food regulations.

This holistic approach ensures that every meal prepared for learners meets high standards of safety and quality.

Nandi Nkosi, one of the food handlers at Sekampaneng Primary School, expressed her gratitude for the training and the kitchen upgrade.

“I feel truly empowered. The feedback we have received from the learners after the training has been incredibly uplifting. It motivates me to keep experimenting and creating wholesome and delicious meals using Knorrox products both at school and at home.

“I am very excited to cook in our newly revamped school kitchen,” she said.

School Principal Duduzile Nkuna said, “When we heard we had won, there was celebration across the school! The We Give a Bull campaign has truly lived up to its name.

“Our food handlers returned from the training with new energy and ideas, and now, with this R100 000 kitchen revamp, they have a workspace that inspires them to create their best.

“This is a game-changer for us, ensuring that every meal served is a step towards a better tomorrow for our learners,” said Nkuna.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi business robbery suspects jailed, stolen goods recovered

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok