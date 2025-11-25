Support for employees after store robbery, police investigation continues

The SPAR Group has confirmed that the employees who were recently caught up in a business robbery on November 22 at one of their independently owned TOPS at SPAR stores in Wierda Park are being supported as investigations into the incident continue.

The retailer stated that it is aware of the traumatic ordeal and is working closely with the affected workers while fully co-operating with authorities.

National PR, Communications, and Sponsorships Manager Mpudi Maubane said the group has been in constant contact with the store and is monitoring the situation closely.

“We can confirm that several employees were inside the store at the time of the robbery. Store management is in ongoing communication with the affected employees and is providing them with all necessary support,” she said.

She added that no further details can be released at this stage, as the matter is still under investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and shoppers remain our top priority, and we are fully committed to co-operating with the authorities.”

The company’s update comes after three suspects, two men and one woman, carried out a brazen robbery at the liquor store situated on Theuns van Niekerk Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the trio, dressed in store-branded uniforms to blend in, arrived in the early morning as employees were unlocking the shop and preparing for the day.

He explained that the suspects ambushed the workers at the door, forced them inside, and ordered them to lie on the floor.

“One employee was held at knifepoint while the suspects stole liquor valued at more than R8 000, an undisclosed amount of cash, and deliberately smashed bottles before fleeing on foot,” he said.

Van Dyk stated that one of the workers managed to escape after noticing the female suspect turning her back.

“The employee sprinted out of the store, calling for help, which caused the robbers to abandon the scene.

“While no serious injuries were reported, the incident left staff visibly shaken,” he added.

He confirmed that evidence was collected at the scene and that a case of business robbery has been opened.

Van Dyk said police are following all leads to identify and apprehend the suspects, who remain at large.

Authorities have urged the public and nearby businesses to report any information or suspicious activity related to the incident.

