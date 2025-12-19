One killed, two injured in early-morning Hatfield crash

A serious car accident involving a car and a truck left one man dead and two others injured in Hatfield, in the east of Pretoria, in the early hours of December 18.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Grant Barrett said paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of Pretorius Street and Jan Shoba Street at around 03:30 in the morning.

When they arrived, emergency crews found that the car, carrying three men, had collided with a truck in the intersection.

Barrett stated that the impact was severe, pushing the motor vehicle approximately 50m from the point of collision, while the truck came to rest within the premises of a nearby church.

“During the initial assessment, paramedics determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

He added that the front seat passenger, believed to be in his 30s, suffered critical injuries.

“He was stabilised and treated by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further care.”

The passenger in the back seat sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to a hospital for treatment.

Barrett confirmed that the driver of the truck was assessed at the scene and found to be uninjured.

“The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation by the police,” he added.

