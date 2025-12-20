Suspected suicide under police investigation in Sinoville

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who shot and killed himself at his home in Sinoville on December 18.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon following a heated argument at the residence.

He stated that the man had reportedly been involved in a serious dispute with two other people who were present at the house before the fatal incident.

“He then entered the pool and shot himself,” confirmed Van Dyk.

He added that the firearm used in the incident ended up in the pool and had to be recovered by police divers.

He explained that SAPS search and rescue divers used a magnet attached to a rope to locate and retrieve the firearm from the water.

“Crime scene investigators were also dispatched to the house to process the scene and speak to the individuals present to establish whether any criminal offence had been committed.”

Van Dyk said crime scene investigators conducted various examinations on both the scene and the people who were at the home at the time of the incident.

At this stage, police are treating the matter as a suspected suicide.

Further details about the scene were provided by Zenobia Loock, the media liaison for the Sinoville Firefighting Association (SFFA), who explained that their team was only called in later to assist after police had already attended to the deceased.

She said that the deceased’s son alerted members of the local community about the incident via a group message.

“We were only called in after 19:00, after the body had already been removed from the pool.”

Loock explained that when firefighters arrived, the pool water was heavily bloodstained, and police were still searching for the spent cartridge from the firearm.

“The blood had stained the water, and the police could not find the cartridge. As a result, the SFFA was [asked] to assist by pumping water out of the pool in a controlled manner, without sucking in the cartridge,” she said.

She added that the aim was to avoid accidentally removing or damaging potential evidence.

Loock emphasised that the firefighting association’s role was limited to technical assistance and that they were not involved in the investigation itself.

Suicide remains a serious public health concern in South Africa, with mental health organisations across the country continuing to raise awareness about the warning signs and the importance of early intervention.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) explained that suicide is often a response to overwhelming emotional pain, feelings of hopelessness and a sense of isolation.

The organisation noted that people who are suicidal do not necessarily want to die, but rather want their pain to stop.

“Suicide affects people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life, and greater awareness can help save lives.”

According to SADAG, common risk factors include depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder, substance abuse, trauma, loss or grief, financial problems, and chronic or terminal illness.

Warning signs may include talking about death or suicide, withdrawing from loved ones, risky or self-harming behaviour, sudden calmness after a period of depression, and giving away personal belongings.

SADAG encouraged people who are concerned about a loved one to urge them to seek professional help, offer to accompany them for counselling, or contact a helpline together.

The organisation stressed that mentions of suicide should never be dismissed, adding that one of the most helpful things a person can say is: “You’re not alone, and I’m here for you.”

