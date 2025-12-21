Motorcyclist killed in N1 collision near Stormvoël Road

A motorcyclist in his forties was killed on the N1 highway, near Stormvoël Road in Pretoria, on Saturday evening after colliding with another vehicle.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Grant Barrett said paramedics responded to reports of a serious accident at around 18:30 on December 20.

According to Barrett, upon arrival, paramedics found the motorcyclist lying motionless on the roadway, following a collision with another vehicle.

“Further assessment revealed that the patient, a male believed to be in his forties, had sustained fatal injuries and was unfortunately declared deceased on scene,” he said.

Barrett explained that emergency personnel immediately secured the area and provided medical attention, but the man’s injuries were too severe.

He added that the police were called to take over the scene for further investigation.

“The scene was subsequently handed over to the South African Police Service, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” he said.

ALSO READ: One killed, two injured in early-morning Hatfield crash

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel