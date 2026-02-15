Metro races to restore power after lightning damages network

The Tshwane metro says it is working around the clock to restore electricity to affected communities in Soshanguve after severe lightning and thunder activity triggered widespread outages earlier this week.

The disruption began during the evening of February 12, when intense storms caused a major trip in the Soshanguve electricity network.

This trip resulted in widespread outages across several areas, and emergency teams responded immediately. By the morning of the next day, most primary substations had been successfully restored.

Following the restoration of substations, technicians began detailed work on the local cable network.

Multiple faults were identified on the ring-feed cables, and a further trip on the 132kV system caused additional damage to cables and equipment, complicating the restoration process on February 13.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the extent of the lightning-related damage has made the repairs more complex than initially anticipated.

“We are encouraged to report that repairs to the Soshanguve electricity network are now at an advanced stage, with most cable faults successfully located. “Five technical teams remain deployed across key sites, namely, Block H (1391), Block Spar, the MM-W Substation cable route, Winterveldt, and the IA-JJ Substation cable section, actively carrying out final repairs. “Once these works are completed, approximately 85% of the electricity supply is expected to be restored to affected communities.

Mashigo said additional work is also underway following vandalism of the T3 switch at the Tshwane University of Technology Block H campus.

“Damaged equipment is being replaced to ensure safe restoration in that section. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as teams work methodically across multiple locations to reinstate supply as quickly and safely as possible,” he said.

Repair work is currently underway across affected communities; however, persistent wet and muddy ground conditions following the storms have slowed excavation and cable jointing activities.

Despite these challenges, the metro has mobilised additional technical resources to accelerate progress.

On February 14, faults on the K and L 33kV feeders were addressed after a damaged overhead conductor at K Substation was repaired, and supply was briefly restored.

Mashigo said a subsequent trip later that evening is now being attended to by the transmission team.

At the same time, technicians are tracing a separate ring-cable fault affecting Block H and attempting safe back-feeding where possible to restore supply incrementally.

Areas still affected by cable faults and burnt equipment include Winterveld Ext 4, Block V, Block W, Block SS, Block NN, Block F West, Block H and Block P.

Mashigo emphasised that while the metro respects the constitutional right to protest, any intimidation or obstruction at work sites could delay restoration efforts, as teams would need to withdraw to ensure their safety, saying “Teams remain committed to restoring supply as soon as it is safely possible.”

