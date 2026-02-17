Learners’ lives jeopardised by unsafe transport, reckless driver

Scholar transport safety is once again in the spotlight after 15 learners were injured when an overloaded vehicle was involved in a crash on Monday morning near Pretoria West.

The accident occurred around 07:00 on the N4 Eastbound near Atteridgeville and involved a 9-seater Toyota Condor and a Mercedes-Benz.

According to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, the Condor was transporting the learners when it collided with the Mercedes-Benz.

Reports indicate that the driver allegedly attempted to evade law enforcement by diverting onto an old dirt road before unlawfully re-entering the highway, where the collision occurred.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the learners were from various schools around Pretoria, including Danville Secondary School, Lotus Gardens Secondary School, Brindhaven Primary School, SK Moseneke Primary School, Hoërskool Pretoria Wes, and Bagale Primary School.

Chiloane confirmed that about 15 learners were on board at the time of the crash and were transported to various local hospitals for medical assessment and treatment.

He added that the department was relieved that no fatalities had been recorded.

“The department is deeply concerned by this incident, which placed the lives of learners at risk. We are closely monitoring the condition of the affected learners and are working with relevant authorities and stakeholders to establish the full details surrounding the accident,” said Chiloane.

The crash has also raised concerns about the continued overloading of scholar transport vehicles, with reports indicating that the vehicle was carrying nearly double its capacity at the time of the accident.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said it has also been reported that the driver was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s licence.

“The reckless conduct displayed in this incident is unacceptable, especially when it involves the lives of our children. Scholar transport operators carry a sacred responsibility to ensure the safety of learners. Lawlessness on our roads will not be tolerated,” she said.

Diale-Tlabela conveyed her wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured learners and extended her support to their parents and families during what she described as a distressing time.

She also renewed her call for intensified law enforcement operations to crack down on illegal and unroadworthy scholar transport vehicles and to ensure that operators comply with road safety regulations.

“The driver involved in the crash must be held accountable for endangering the lives of innocent children through irresponsible behaviour,” she added.

She emphasised that the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport remains focused on strengthening oversight and enforcement to protect learners and restore discipline on the province’s roads.

Diale-Tlabela said the department, through the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate, is intensifying vehicle inspections and law enforcement operations while tightening compliance monitoring of scholar transport operators and drivers.

ActionSA Tshwane regional chairperson Derick Mahlangu also condemned the incident, describing it as reckless and unlawful. He said the reports point to serious negligence if confirmed.

Mahlangu expressed concern over reports that the driver may have been operating without a valid driver’s licence.

“Transporting learners while unlicensed and overloaded reflects a serious breach of the duty of care owed to children. There can be no tolerance for individuals who place profit or evasion above the safety of learners,” he stated.

“ActionSA has requested that municipal traffic authorities provide a full compliance and enforcement report relating to scholar transport operations in the affected corridor.”

He said that where enforcement gaps are identified, they must be addressed urgently and decisively.

If the reports are substantiated, the party expects criminal prosecution, withdrawal of operating permits where applicable, and permanent disqualification from scholar transport services.

Mahlangu added that the incident follows the tragic scholar transport collision in Vanderbijlpark, where multiple learners lost their lives under similar circumstances that raised concerns about compliance, overloading, and enforcement.

“The recurrence of such incidents shows that sporadic crackdowns are not enough and that enforcement must be consistent, visible, and systematic,” he said.

While Mahlangu acknowledged that municipal traffic enforcement plays a critical role, he added that broader regulatory oversight of scholar transport permitting falls under the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

He called on the provincial department to ensure operating permits are rigorously verified, compliance inspections are strengthened, and intergovernmental co-ordination is improved to prevent unsafe operators from returning to the roads.

Mahlangu also noted ongoing disruptions linked to scholar transport protests in parts of Gauteng.

He said that while administrative backlogs and permit challenges must be resolved through lawful engagement, the withdrawal of learner transport services places strain on families and exposes children to further risk.

“The protection of children is non-negotiable. No child should risk their life simply trying to get to school,” he concluded.

Also Read: Metro to open attempted murder cases after attack on health officials in Laudium

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel