What’s On In Pretoria?

WEDNESDAY

An Extraordinary Benefit Concert @ Nazareth House

Join us for an evening of beautiful classical music, created for a purpose that truly matters. Featuring world-class artists Stefan Arzberger (Violin) and Charl du Plessis (Piano), sharing one stage in support of Daybreak Baby House. This special concert raises funds for the care and protection of vulnerable babies, helping to restore dignity and hope where it is needed most. Starts 18:30. Tickets on Quicket.

Rietvlei Dam Night Run/Walk @ Rietvlei Dam, Angling Area entrance

Distances: 2km/5km/10km. NO pets allowed. Snacks and drinks available. Race starts at 18:00. Tickets online Entry Ninja or on the day at 17:00.

THURSDAY

Business Networking @ Blue Valley Golf Estate

A morning of valuable connections, insightful connections and new opportunities. R190pp. Starts 07:00 until 09:00.

Wellness Networking Morning @ Hirsch’s Centurion

Boost your performance and elevate your well-being in 2026! Join us for an inspiring Wellness Networking Morning featuring: Else-Marie Kruger – Wellness Coach and Kathleen Shannon – Annique Rooibos Independent Consultant. Learn practical tips on nutrition, sleep and time management to improve focus, productivity and overall wellness. Connect, learn, and grow with like-minded professionals. Starts at 10:00.

FRIDAY

Four hours at Zwartkops @ Zwartkop Raceway, Centurion – Feb 20 -21

Catch the 2D Trucks cars in action as they battle it out on track. It’s going to be loud, fast, and full of adrenaline! Starts at 18:00 on Feb 20 and ends at 23:00 on Feb 21.

SATURDAY

AfriFees @ AfriForum Teater

Sing en dans saam met die grootste Afrikaanse liedjies van alle tye: Sarie Marais, Pampoen, Byeboerwa, Leeuloop, De la Rey en meer! Van toeka tot nou. ’n Plesierige reis deur die eeue met 12 keurspele wat deur Die Broers aangebied word. Trek jou vellies aan, bring die hele gesin en geniet ’n aand van Afrikaanse musiek, kultuur en samehorigheid. Tyd: 19:30.

Blood Bail @ SANBS Atterbury Value Mart

Donate pint(s) of blood to free our prisoners! It’s going to be an exciting and rewarding Saturday! Find us near the Atterbury Donor Centre, Shop 1, 2 & 3 (Atterbury Value Mart). Starts at 09:00.

Crochet for Charity @ 5 Umgazi Street, Menlo Park

We’ll be crocheting 1m x 1m granny square blankets to bring warmth and comfort to Silversig’s Frail Care patients and Star Fish Babies Organisation. Please bring: Wool & Needles, a plate of food to share and your own drinks if you would like something other than tea and coffee. No matter your skill level, you’re welcome to join in and help us reach our goal. Starts 14:00 until 16:00.

The Green Garderobe Swapping Event @ 39 Bosloerie Avenue, Centurion

Refresh your wardrobe by Swapping your pre-loved clothing and accessories for something different. R100 entry for Swappers, free entry for Shoppers. Starts 09:00 until 11:30.

Hike for Hope @ Groenkloof Nature Reserve

Raising funds for the Shoe of Hope Initiative. R120 pp. Does not include entrance fee. Starts at 06:00.

Malhuis Mark @ 450 Myburghstraat, Capital Park

Elke Saterdag en Sondag. Stalletjies: kos, kunsvlyt en vele meer. Kom maak ’n draai en bring die familie saam. Wack Shack, Rage Room ook op die perseel. Perfek om van stres ontslae te raak. Bespreek ’n sessie ’n dag voor die tyd. Tyd: 11:00–18:00.

Mandjiedans Fondsinsameling @ The Beat Dance Studio Centurion

Pak jou mandjie, bring die liefde, jou dansskoene en kom skoffel die aand deur. Kom dans vir die liefde van dans. Fondse gaan ingesamel word vir twee pragtige jong dames wat die geleentheid het om later die jaar in Amerika te gaan dans. R150pp. Kleredrag: skemerkelkie. Tyd: 18:30–23:00.

Plant Exchange Day @ Drosdy Hall, 5 Umgazi Street, Menlo Park

Love plants? Have a cutting to share or simply want to grow your garden without spending a fortune? Our Plant Exchange Club is all about sharing, swapping, and growing together. No joining fee, no monthly fee. No cost to those exchanging plants. No selling of plants allowed; only plant exchanges allowed. Starts 09:00 until 12:00.

Pta-Spookbus-uitstappie @ Graaff Reinetstraat, Faerie Glen

Neem die storiebus en word weggeneem in die donkerte van die nag. Dit is ’n Teater-op-Wiele-uitstappie deur die strate van die Jakaranda-stad wanneer ons terugstap in tyd met storievertellings van al daardie nostalgiese, roerende, vreemde of skokkende verhale wat in die verlede afspeel. R329 per persoon. Besonderhede en aanlynbesprekings by WebTickets.

Run-for-One @ Run-Away Sport Lynnwood Ridge

Distances: 1km/3km/5km. Fundraiser for Tswalo House. Great coffee and boerewors rolls will be sold. Amazing prizes are up for grabs. Entries open 05:00. R100pp. R50 for kids under 12. Race starts 06:30.

SUNDAY

Alt Market @ Railways Café

Every last Sunday of the month. Alternative, gothic, geeky, steampunk, retro and quirky arts and crafts, live music, cold beer and great food. What more could you ask for? Starts 11:00 until 16:00.

See the market here: Alt Market celebrates the dark and edgy

Balwin Sport Pretoria Marathon @ Phobians, Pretoria High School Old Boys Club, Lynnwood

Take on the climb up Fort Klapperkop, fly through Groenkloof, and finish strong at PHSOB. Whether you’re chasing a PB, qualifying for Comrades & Two Oceans, or starting your running journey – this is your 2026 challenge. Distances: 5km/10km/21km/42km. Entries 20 & 21 Feb at Phobians 12:00-17:00. Start Times: 42km & 21km – 05:30, 10km – 06:00, 5km – 06:30.