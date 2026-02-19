Brazen CIT heist in Atteridgeville leaves two guards shot

Two security guards were shot and explosives were used to breach a cash-in-transit vehicle during a brazen robbery in Atteridgeville on February 18, in the early evening.

According to police, the robbery happened at about 18:00.

Officers responded to the reports of a cash-in-transit robbery in progress in Atteridgeville. The incident occurred on Khoza Street, near Bokgoni Technical Secondary School, not far from Kalafong Hospital.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin confirmed that a Mercedes-Benz allegedly collided with a Fidelity Security vehicle during the attack.

She said suspects then used explosives to force open the door of the security vehicle.

Austin confirmed that the Mercedes-Benz caught fire.

A second suspect vehicle, described as a Toyota Cross, fled the scene and was pursued towards Pretoria West.

Austin said the suspects fired shots at police during the chase, but no injuries were reported among officers.

A third vehicle, a BMW, was also involved and is believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle.

The Fidelity vehicle was manned by three security guards at the time of the robbery. Two of the guards were shot during the attack, and three firearms were taken.

“The injured guards were transported to hospital for medical treatment,” Austin confirmed.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen during the robbery. The suspects managed to flee the scene and have not yet been arrested.

“A charge of attempted murder was also added as a charge against the suspects,” Austin said.

She added that SAPS are actively following up on all available leads.

“The investigation is ongoing, and members of the SAPS continue to follow all leads to ensure the suspects are apprehended and brought to justice,” Austin said.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward as efforts intensify to track down those responsible for the violent robbery.

